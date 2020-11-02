By: KDKA-TV News Staff
MARS, Pa. (KDKA) — Mars Area High School is closed for the rest of the week after additional coronavirus cases, the district announced Monday.
A letter posted to the district’s website says the Pennsylvania Department of Health found two more coronavirus cases, bringing the total to three at the high school. Mars Area High School closed at the end of the school day on Monday. All other schools in the district will remain open.
The letter says high school students who have been attending class for traditional instruction will shift to online learning.
“As Monday, Nov. 9, is a scheduled in-Service Day, students may return to participate in Traditional Instruction on Tuesday, Nov. 10. Throughout the school closure, all teachers will continue to offer live instruction and will be available to their students each period of the school day,” the letter said.
The district says it will deep clean the high school on Tuesday and Wednesday.
You must log in to post a comment.