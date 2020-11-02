Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – As Steelers wrapped up a 28-24 victory over the Baltimore Ravens to improve to 7-0, Head Coach Mike Tomlin earned an achievement of his own.
The victory was his 140th win as a head coach in the NFL, passing Tony Dungy.
This makes Tomlin the winningest Black head coach in NFL history.
Fantastic! Congratulations Mike https://t.co/VW5mzFsC6z
— Tony Dungy (@TonyDungy) November 1, 2020
Since being hired in 2007, Tomlin and the Steelers have not had a losing season.
Tomlin’s record currently stands at 140-74-1, with the 140 wins good for 22nd all-time.
The Steelers won their sixth Super Bowl in 2009 under Tomlin and were in the Super Bowl again in 2011.
