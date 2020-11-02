By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HARRISBURG (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting a two-day total of 3,969 new cases of Coronavirus and 11 additional deaths.

The statewide total number of cases has risen to 211,996 since Saturday’s report, according to the state’s data. The Department of Health is reporting 2,060 new cases for Monday and 1,909 new cases for Sunday.

Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine says the state has now seen 28 days of over 1,000 new coronavirus cases. Over the last week, there were five days where Pennsylvania reported over 2,000 new cases.

Daily increases are now the highest they’ve ever been since the start of the pandemic, the health department says.

The Health Department says all 67 counties in Pennsylvania have had cases of COVID-19. Current patients are either in isolation at home or being treated at the hospital.

The statewide death toll has risen to 8,823. There were six new deaths reported for Monday and five new deaths reported for Sunday.

There are 2,338,664 patients across the state who have tested negative for the virus to date.

The state Health Department numbers show there are 26,373 resident cases of COVID-19 in nursing and personal care homes across Pennsylvania. Among employees, there are 5,691 diagnosed cases. That brings the entire total to 32,064 cases. Out of the total deaths across Pennsylvania, state officials say 5,810 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.

Approximately 12,527 of the state’s total cases are in healthcare workers.

Currently, all 67 counties are in the green phase of reopening. However, restrictions are in place for bars, restaurants and large gatherings.

If you have concerns about the virus, you can check out the state’s COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard.

