By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pirates announced several roster moves on Sunday, all of which resulted in the team’s roster now being at 40 players.

Several players were reinstated from the 60-day injured list. Those players include:

  • Anthony Alford
  • Phillip Evans
  • Michael Feliz
  • Clay Holmes
  • Jameson Taillon

In addition to these moves, Nick Burdi was reinstated from the 60-day injured list and designated for assignment.

Chris Archer was reinstated from the 60-day injured list, but is now a free agent after the club declined the club option for the 2021 season. 

Dovydas Neverauskas was also designated for assignment.

