By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pirates announced several roster moves on Sunday, all of which resulted in the team’s roster now being at 40 players.
Several players were reinstated from the 60-day injured list. Those players include:
- Anthony Alford
- Phillip Evans
- Michael Feliz
- Clay Holmes
- Jameson Taillon
In addition to these moves, Nick Burdi was reinstated from the 60-day injured list and designated for assignment.
Chris Archer was reinstated from the 60-day injured list, but is now a free agent after the club declined the club option for the 2021 season.
Dovydas Neverauskas was also designated for assignment.
