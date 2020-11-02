By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Conroy facility is closed for the remainder of the week after a second staff member tested positive for coronavirus.
Pittsburgh Public Schools announced Monday that the Pittsburgh Conroy Education Center, Conroy Early Childhood Center and the Early Childhood Administrative Offices are now closed this week for cleaning.
The staff member who tested positive was last at the school on Oct. 27, the district said. Five other staff members have been identified as close contacts and will quarantine for 14 days.
The facility will reopen Nov. 9, the district says.
The letter shared with staff at the facility can be found below.
Dear Conroy Staff,
Today we were notified that an additional Conroy colleague has tested positive for COVID-19. The employee was last in the building on Tuesday, October 27. Anyone that may have been in contact with the employee will be personally contacted with recommended next steps by Human Resources. Close contacts are individuals who have been within 6 feet for longer than 15 cumulative minutes within a 24-hour period.
Per the Pennsylvania Department of Health guidelines, the building will be deep cleaned and closed until Friday, November 6. No staff are permitted to be in the building until Monday, November 9. Understanding that Monday, November 9, is the first day Conroy is scheduled to welcome students back for in-person instruction, additional guidance will provided this week on expectations for setting up your classrooms and the first day of school.
The symptoms of COVID-19 include a fever, cough and shortness of breath. If you or a member of your family experience any of the symptoms above, we encourage to please follow-up with your primary care physician. When returning to the building on Monday, November 9, please wear a mask at all times when in the building, practice social distancing and do not travel throughout the building or visit with other staff. If you are exhibiting a fever of 100.4 or higher, cough or shortness of breath, or loss of taste and smell, please stay home and do not come into the building.
If you want to learn more about COVID-19 and the recommended steps if you or someone you know has had potential exposure, please visit http://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-nCoV. You can also contact the Allegheny County Health Department at 412-687-2243 or the PA Department of Health at 1-877-724-3258.
You must log in to post a comment.