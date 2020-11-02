By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Conroy facility is closed for the remainder of the week after a second staff member tested positive for coronavirus.

Pittsburgh Public Schools announced Monday that the Pittsburgh Conroy Education Center, Conroy Early Childhood Center and the Early Childhood Administrative Offices are now closed this week for cleaning.

The staff member who tested positive was last at the school on Oct. 27, the district said. Five other staff members have been identified as close contacts and will quarantine for 14 days.

The facility will reopen Nov. 9, the district says.

The letter shared with staff at the facility can be found below.