By: KDKA-TV News Staff
FAYETTE COUNTY (KDKA) — A winning Pa. lottery ticket worth more than $617,000 was sold in Fayette County last week.
On Saturday, October 31, a Cash 5 ticket was sold at Sweet Pea’s Food Mart along Connellsville Street in Lemont Furnace.
The ticket sold matched all five balls drawn with a number combination of 06-20-24-27-43.
The winning ticket is worth $617,566, before withholding.
The food mart will receive a $5,000 bonus for selling the ticket.
