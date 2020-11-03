CAMPAIGN 2020:Check out all the information Pa. voters need in KDKA's Election Guide!
The ticket was sold on Saturday in Lemont Furnace.
FAYETTE COUNTY (KDKA) — A winning Pa. lottery ticket worth more than $617,000 was sold in Fayette County last week.

On Saturday, October 31, a Cash 5 ticket was sold at Sweet Pea’s Food Mart along Connellsville Street in Lemont Furnace.

The ticket sold matched all five balls drawn with a number combination of 06-20-24-27-43.

The winning ticket is worth $617,566, before withholding.

The food mart will receive a $5,000 bonus for selling the ticket.

