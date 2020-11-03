CAMPAIGN 2020:Check out all the information Pa. voters need in KDKA's Election Guide!
JuJu Smith-Schuster shared a copy of the letter sent to him on his Instagram stories.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster and running back James Conner are apparently being fined by the NFL for not properly wearing their socks during last week’s game against the Titans.

In a story shared on Instagram, Smith-Schuster posted a copy of the letter sent to him at the Steelers facility on the South Side.

(Photo Credit: JuJu/Instagram)

In the letter, the NFL cites that the socks “failed to cover your lower leg.”

The amount of the fine, circled lower in the letter by Smith-Schuster, is $5,000.

In a second post, Smith-Schuster also posted that James Conner was fined as well.

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – OCTOBER 25: JuJu Smith-Schuster #19 of the Pittsburgh Steelers celebrates after making a reception against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on October 25, 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images)

In the above image, a space can be seen between Smith-Schuster’s pants and socks.

