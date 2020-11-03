Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster and running back James Conner are apparently being fined by the NFL for not properly wearing their socks during last week’s game against the Titans.
In a story shared on Instagram, Smith-Schuster posted a copy of the letter sent to him at the Steelers facility on the South Side.
In the letter, the NFL cites that the socks “failed to cover your lower leg.”
The amount of the fine, circled lower in the letter by Smith-Schuster, is $5,000.
In a second post, Smith-Schuster also posted that James Conner was fined as well.
In the above image, a space can be seen between Smith-Schuster’s pants and socks.
