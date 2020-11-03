CAMPAIGN 2020:Check out all the information Pa. voters need in KDKA's Election Guide!
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

SLIPPERY ROCK, Pa. (KDKA) – Slippery Rock University says one of their students has been reported as missing.

On Twitter, Slippery Rock says Gregory Jones was last seen more than a week ago on campus.

Jones disappeared on Oct. 25 and was driving a 2004 dark purple Lexus, the university says.

They’re asking anyone with information to call state police at 724-284-8100.

