By: KDKA-TV News Staff

SLIPPERY ROCK, Pa. (KDKA) – Slippery Rock University says one of their students has been reported as missing.

On Twitter, Slippery Rock says Gregory Jones was last seen more than a week ago on campus.

SRU student Gregory Jones has been reported as missing. Jones was last seen on campus, Oct. 25, driving a 2004 dark purple Lexus. If anyone has information, please contact the Pennsylvania State Police at 724-284-8100. pic.twitter.com/fKdedqWg20 — Slippery Rock University (@slipperyrocku) November 2, 2020

Jones disappeared on Oct. 25 and was driving a 2004 dark purple Lexus, the university says.

They’re asking anyone with information to call state police at 724-284-8100.