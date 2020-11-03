By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh residents will have the opportunity to recycle their campaign yard signs after the election.

Pittsburgh Public Works and Clean Pittsburgh Commission are offering campaign sign recycling, with drop-off locations at three Department of Public Works divisions across the city.

The drop-offs will be accessible Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will run from Wednesday through Dec. 4. Both the plastic film and metal stands that make up campaign signs are recyclable.

“It is hard to drive on any street and not notice at least one campaign sign,” said Omoye Aikhuele, City of Pittsburgh Recycling Specialist and member of the Clean Pittsburgh Commission in a press release.

“These signs cannot be collected through the curbside recycling program, and unfortunately, most of them will end up at the landfill or as litter. Offering drop off locations will minimize waste and allow us to capture these materials; both of which can be recycled through special programs.”

You can learn more about the program online.