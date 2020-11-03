PITTSBURGH (AP/KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Steelers are welcoming new inside linebacker Avery Williamson with open arms.

The Steelers acquired Williamson from the New York Jets to help bolster a linebacker group that is reeling from injuries to Devin Bush and Ulysses Gilbert.

The Steelers improved to 7-0 with a victory over Baltimore but struggled to stop the run. The Ravens piled up 265 yards on the ground, something coach Mike Tomlin says needs to be corrected heading into a visit to Dallas.

Pittsburgh is optimistic defensive tackle Cam Heyward will be available to play. Heyward left the win over Baltimore late because of a leg injury.

Meanwhile, the Cowboys placed quarterback Andy Dalton on the reserve COVID-19 list on Tuesday, keeping him out a second straight game after he was sidelined by a concussion.

Dalton will be the first Dallas player to go on the COVID-19 list since before the season.

The loss of Dalton likely means a second consecutive start for rookie Ben DiNucci against the Steelers on Sunday.

DiNucci is a former star player from Pine-Richland and also played for the Pitt Panthers.

