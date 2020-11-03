CANONSBURG (KDKA) – Voters didn’t seem to mind waiting in long lines at the polls in Washington County, especially at the Hilton Garden Inn in Canonsburg.

KDKA’s Amy Wadas spoke to voters about how they felt about heading to the polls amidst a global pandemic and if they felt safe.

Some voters said they waited up to two hours before casting their ballot.

The line looped all the way around the building and Washington County Commissioners say they did all they could to make sure people were voting safely.

There were shields up around the voting machines, hand sanitizer was available, they regularly cleaned, and everyone was wearing a mask.

While some voters say social distancing wasn’t always happening, they felt pretty safe.

“Everybody’s got masks on, everybody’s keeping a decent distance, maybe not required six feet at all points, but not too bad,” said Bill Shepardson of Canonsburg.

“It is pretty crowded, but we are maintaining social distance,” added Katie Wozny, also of Canonsburg. “We brought our gloves and are wearing our masks.”

Meanwhile, the polling location at the North Strabane Township building wasn’t as busy, poll workers said everything there went smoothly.