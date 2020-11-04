By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 200 new Coronavirus cases and five additional deaths, including one person in their 40s.

Of the newly-reported cases, 121 are confirmed from 1,752 PCR tests. There are 79 probable cases, 56 of which come from positive antigen tests.

New cases range in age from 1 year to 88 years with a median age of 39 years, according to the Health Department. The dates of positive tests range from Aug. 31 to Nov. 3, with only three tests more than a week old.

The county-wide death toll has reached 442. The five newly reported deaths include one person in their 40s, one in their 60s, two in their 80s and one in their 90s. Two were associated with long-term care facilities. The health department says they have no more information about the person in their 40s who died.

There have been 16,410 total coronavirus cases among Allegheny County residents since the pandemic started.

