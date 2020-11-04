Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
EDGEWOOD (KDKA) — A woman was taken to an area hospital after being involved in a car crash on Wednesday morning.
Around 8:00 a.m. on Wednesday, a woman was driving along Race Street in Edgewood.
It was there that she lost control of her car, hit a tree, and then landed her car partially on top of another car.
The woman was rescued by first responders and taken away from the scene in an ambulance.
Her condition is unknown at this time.
Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.
You must log in to post a comment.