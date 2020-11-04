ELECTION RESULTS:Follow The Results And Projections In Pennsylvania
The accident happened around 8:00 a.m. on Wednesday.
Filed Under:Car Crash, Egewood, Local News, Local TV, Race Street

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

EDGEWOOD (KDKA) — A woman was taken to an area hospital after being involved in a car crash on Wednesday morning.

Around 8:00 a.m. on Wednesday, a woman was driving along Race Street in Edgewood.

It was there that she lost control of her car, hit a tree, and then landed her car partially on top of another car.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Steve Willing)

The woman was rescued by first responders and taken away from the scene in an ambulance.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Steve Willing)

Her condition is unknown at this time.

