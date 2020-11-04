PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A challenge to provisional ballots in Pennsylvania is set to take place Wednesday.

Republican politicians plan to argue in court to have those ballots thrown out.

The lawsuit was filed by Republicans Mike Kelly, State House candidate Joseph Hamm, and four others.

They are suing Pennsylvania’s Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar, arguing that voters whose mail-in ballots were rejected should not be allowed to cast provisional ballots, and that Pa. should throw any votes out that were cast that way.

Some counties contacted voters whose mail-in ballots were not signed or didn’t include the secrecy envelope.

Those suing argue that allowing voters whose ballots were thrown out to cast provisional ballots violates a ruling by the Supreme Court to say mail-in or absentee votes are not given any opportunity to cure the perceived defects in a timely manner.

According to Forbes, Boockvar said Tuesday night identifying voters who have mail-in ballot defects is completely valid and there’s nothing in Pa. law that prohibits that.

Boockvar also said there was not an overwhelming number of voters in Pa. who cast provisional ballots because their mail-in ballots were rejected, and she was confident that Pa. would win the case.

The status conference is scheduled for 1:30 this afternoon.