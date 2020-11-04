ELECTION RESULTS:Follow The Results And Projections In Pennsylvania
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
The victim had injuries to his torso and leg, officials say.
Filed Under:Hit and Run, Homewood, Lincoln Way, Local TV, Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh News

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A pedestrian is in critical condition after a hit-and-run crash in Homewood West, officials say.

Pittsburgh Public Safety says the pedestrian was hit by the driver in the 800 block of Lincoln Way around 5 p.m. on Wednesday. Officials say the driver did not remain at the scene.

The victim had injuries to his torso and leg, officials say. Police are investigating.

Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.

Comments