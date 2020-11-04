Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A pedestrian is in critical condition after a hit-and-run crash in Homewood West, officials say.
Pittsburgh Public Safety says the pedestrian was hit by the driver in the 800 block of Lincoln Way around 5 p.m. on Wednesday. Officials say the driver did not remain at the scene.
The victim had injuries to his torso and leg, officials say. Police are investigating.
Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.
You must log in to post a comment.