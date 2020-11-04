By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Penguins say they have promoted Patrik Allvin to Assistant General Manager.

Allvin has been serving as the team’s director of amateur scouting since 2017.

In a statement, General Manager Jim Rutherford said, “Patrik has made a lot of contributions during his 14 years with Pittsburgh, and has proven to be a valuable asset for us. We’ve been impressed with his hockey knowledge and work ethic, and I look forward to working more closely with him.”

Allvin, 46, is a native of Sweden. He is entering his 15th season in the Penguins’ organization this fall.

He originally joined the organization as a European scout during the 2006-07 season.

Allvin started in the NHL as a European scout for the Montreal Canadiens from 2002-2006.

The team says Sam Ventura will assume the role of director of hockey operations and hockey research.

