ELECTION RESULTS:Follow The Results And Projections In Pennsylvania
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Get the latest forecast from meteorologist Ron Smiley!
Filed Under:KDKA Weather, Local News, Local TV, Local Weather, Ron Smiley, weather, Weather Forecast, Weather Stories

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The next six days are looking very comfortable.

High temperatures through next Tuesday will be in the 60’s and even 70’s with morning lows around 50 degrees by the weekend.

Before then, morning lows will be in the mid to low 40’s.

The next chance for rain arrives on Tuesday night.

WEATHER LINKS:
Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos
Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.

Comments