PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The next six days are looking very comfortable.
High temperatures through next Tuesday will be in the 60’s and even 70’s with morning lows around 50 degrees by the weekend.
Before then, morning lows will be in the mid to low 40’s.
The next chance for rain arrives on Tuesday night.
