PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 189 new Coronavirus cases and no additional deaths.

Of the newly reported cases, 115 are confirmed from 1,332 PCR tests. There are 74 probable cases, 51 of which come from positive antigen tests.

New cases range in age from 3 weeks to 98 years with a median age of 41 years, according to the Health Department. The dates of positive tests range from Oct. 27 to Nov. 4.

There have been 1,495 hospitalizations in Allegheny County since the outbreak began. Of all the hospitalized patients, 383 of them have needed care in the ICU, and 145 of them have required treatment with a ventilator.

The county-wide death toll has reached 442.

Health officials say, as of Wednesday’s report, 224,229 individuals have been tested for COVID-19 across the county.

