By: KDKA-TV News Staff
NEW CASTLE (KDKA) – New Castle City Police and the Lawrence County District Attorney’s Special Investigative Unit were able to seize a large number of drugs, money, and a car after serving a warrant.
On Wednesday, officers searched the home of 30-year-old Maurice Collier on North Mercer Street and when they arrived, Collier was inside the home along with three other people.
Officers were able to find a stolen 9mm semi-automatic handgun, 24.9 grams of suspected crack-cocaine, five bundles of heroin, 5.95 grams of cocaine, 36 tablets of ecstasy, more than $5,000 in cash, and a Cadillac CTS.
Collier was taken into custody and is facing charges of possession with intent to deliver, possession of a controlled substance, and firearm violations.
