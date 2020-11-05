ELECTION RESULTS:Follow The Results And Projections In Pennsylvania
A large number of drugs and cash were seized in a drug bust in New Castle.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

NEW CASTLE (KDKA) – New Castle City Police and the Lawrence County District Attorney’s Special Investigative Unit were able to seize a large number of drugs, money, and a car after serving a warrant.

On Wednesday, officers searched the home of 30-year-old Maurice Collier on North Mercer Street and when they arrived, Collier was inside the home along with three other people.

Officers were able to find a stolen 9mm semi-automatic handgun, 24.9 grams of suspected crack-cocaine, five bundles of heroin, 5.95 grams of cocaine, 36 tablets of ecstasy, more than $5,000 in cash, and a Cadillac CTS.

Collier was taken into custody and is facing charges of possession with intent to deliver, possession of a controlled substance, and firearm violations.

