By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police are investigating after two people were shot on Fleming Avenue.
Pittsburgh police say the victims were shot in the 3300 block of Fleming Avenue on Thursday just after 10 p.m. One victim was shot in the leg and is in stable condition. A second victim arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound to the chest.
No word on the condition of the second victim.
