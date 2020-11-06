ELECTION RESULTS:Joe Biden Takes The Lead Over President Trump In Pennsylvania
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police have busted a local business for illegally selling turtle hatchlings.

(Photo Credit: Pittsburgh Police/Twitter)

Police say they found the turtles while executing a search warrant at the business in the 2600 block of Brownsville Road.

The turtle hatchlings are now in the care of Humane Animal Rescue.

Investigators are asking anyone with knowledge of animal abuse or neglect to give police a call.

