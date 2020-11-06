ELECTION RESULTS:Joe Biden Takes The Lead Over President Trump In Pennsylvania
Police in riot gear arrived at the City-County Building in downtown Pittsburgh as tensions rose between pro-Trump and anti-Trump groups.
Filed Under:Local TV, Pittsburgh

KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police in riot gear have arrived at a “stop the steal” rally where an anti-Trump group has also gathered.

KDKA’s Amy Wadas was on scene as a group gathered outside the City-County Building around 2 p.m. Friday for another “stop the steal” rally.

Pittsburgh Police were called to the rally as an anti-Trump group jumped in, chanting “No Trump, no KKK, no fascist USA.”

A few minutes later, Pittsburgh Police’s SRT team arrived. Police are standing in the middle of Grant Street.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Earlier this morning, another group gathered outside the Allegheny County election warehouse. People were holding signs that said “count legal votes.”

