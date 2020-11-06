KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police in riot gear have arrived at a “stop the steal” rally where an anti-Trump group has also gathered.

KDKA’s Amy Wadas was on scene as a group gathered outside the City-County Building around 2 p.m. Friday for another “stop the steal” rally.

HAPPENING NOW: Another ‘Stop the Steal’ rally is getting ready to start outside the City-County Building. pic.twitter.com/851O7zwVvP — Amy Wadas (@AmyWadas) November 6, 2020

Pittsburgh Police were called to the rally as an anti-Trump group jumped in, chanting “No Trump, no KKK, no fascist USA.”

.@PghPolice’s SRT team just got to the scene. pic.twitter.com/ZVxJutkynk — Amy Wadas (@AmyWadas) November 6, 2020

A few minutes later, Pittsburgh Police’s SRT team arrived. Police are standing in the middle of Grant Street.

Earlier this morning, another group gathered outside the Allegheny County election warehouse. People were holding signs that said “count legal votes.”

Meanwhile… this is what’s happening outside of the election warehouse. There’s a protest with people holding signs saying “count legal votes.” @KDKA pic.twitter.com/FXlR7qrqp1 — Lindsay Ward (@LindsayWardTV) November 6, 2020

