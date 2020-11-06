ELECTION RESULTS:Joe Biden Takes The Lead Over President Trump In Pennsylvania
BALTIMORE (KDKA) – The NFL has fined Steelers Head Coach Mike Tomlin $150,000 for not wearing a mask during their win over the Ravens.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the team was also fined $250,000 for the same violation.

