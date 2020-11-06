Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
BALTIMORE (KDKA) – The NFL has fined Steelers Head Coach Mike Tomlin $150,000 for not wearing a mask during their win over the Ravens.
According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the team was also fined $250,000 for the same violation.
More fines for more mask violations: NFL fined Steelers’ HC Mike Tomlin $100,000 and the team $250,000 for not wearing masks during win over the Ravens, sources tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/VHSLy9zINM
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 6, 2020
