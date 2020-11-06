HARRISBURG (KDKA) – The Trump Campaign has filed several lawsuits in the last couple of days relating to the election, including in Georgia and here in Pennsylvania.

In Philadelphia, a federal judge threw out his campaign’s attempt to stop the vote count in Philadelphia.

The president’s campaign argued that his supporters weren’t being allowed to monitor the tallying of mail-in ballots, but U.S. District Judge Paul Diamond instead argued the two sides to come to an agreement.

He suggested each party be allowed 60 observers inside a hall in the downtown Philadelphia convention center where the final ballots are being counted.

In Georgia, a judge dismissed a lawsuit from the Trump Campaign on Wednesday.

That case from the campaign claimed that a witness said that late-arriving ballots in one county had not been stored properly and may have been mixed in with timely ballots.

As usual, the president does not hold back on Twitter.

That was again the case last night and early this morning. President Trump tweeted several times in the last 24 hours about the election and counting of ballots.

At 2:22 a.m., he tweeted: “I easily WIN the Presidency of the United States with LEGAL VOTES CAST. The OBSERVERS were not allowed, in any way, shape, or form to do their job and therefore, votes accepted during this period must be determined to be ILLEGAL VOTES. U.S. Supreme Court should decide!”

Just a minute later, President Trump tweeted: “Twitter is out of control, made possible through the government gift of Section 230.”

The president was referring to Twitter blocking six of his tweets in the past 24 hours. Twitter noted that “some or all of the content is disputed and might be misleading about an election or other civic process.”

