By: KDKA-TV News Staff
NORTH BRADDOCK (KDKA) – One man was shot and killed in North Braddock on Saturday afternoon.
Just after 3:00 p.m., Allegheny County Police were called to the 1400 block of Beech Street and once they arrived, they found one man suffering from gunshot wounds.
He was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.
No suspects have been named or taken into custody.
They are asking anyone with information to call the Allegheny County Police Tip Line at 1-833-255-8477.
