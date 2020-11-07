PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The projected election results are breaking barriers.

Senator Kamala Harris will become the first female vice president, the first Black vice president, and the first Asian-American vice president.

She will become the highest-ranking woman ever elected in the United States government.

She now holds a position occupied almost completely by white men for more than 200 years.

Harris also served as San Francisco’s District Attorney and California’s Attorney General before she became a California senator.

Throughout her campaign with President-Elect Joe Biden, Harris often spoke about Black women in government before her.

She discussed finding inspiration in women like Shirely Chisolm, the first Black woman to seek a major party’s nomination for president in the 1970s.

Heather Arnet, the CEO of the Women and Girls Foundation in Pittsburgh says Harris will serve as a similar inspiration for today’s young women.

“Even Senator Harris herself talked about when she was a young girl and she saw Shirley Chisholm speak that’s one of the things that really inspired her to know that she could do it and so now that she’s going to be the vice president the impact on our young girls is impossible to measure because she’s going to be there, and they’ll know that they can do it too,” she said.

Harris is 56-years-old and is the Vice President-Elect.

KDKA’s Shelby Cassesse will have more on KDKA News at 11.