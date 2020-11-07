By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HARRISBURG (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 4,035 new cases of Coronavirus and 40 additional deaths.

The statewide total number of cases has risen to 227,985 since Friday’s report, according to the state’s data.

The Health Department says all 67 counties in Pennsylvania have had cases of COVID-19. Current patients are either in isolation at home or being treated at the hospital.

The number of tests administered within the last seven days, between Oct. 31 and Nov. 6, is 310,410 with 18,433 positive cases, according to the Health Department. There were 50,471 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m. Friday, which is a record high number of PCR test results reported to the department.

The statewide death toll has risen to 9,015.

There are 2,426,121 patients across the state who have tested negative for the virus to date.

Of those who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is:

Approximately 1% are ages 0-4;

Approximately 2% are ages 5-12;

Approximately 5% are ages 13-18;

Nearly 14% are ages 19-24;

Approximately 36% are ages 25-49;

Approximately 21% are ages 50-64; and

Nearly 21% are ages 65 or older.

The state Health Department numbers show there are 27,333 resident cases of COVID-19 in nursing and personal care homes across Pennsylvania. Among employees, there are 5,849 diagnosed cases. That brings the entire total to 33,182 cases. Out of the total deaths across Pennsylvania, state officials say 5,906 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.

Approximately 12,883 of the state’s total cases are in healthcare workers.

Currently, all 67 counties are in the green phase of reopening. However, restrictions are in place for bars, restaurants and large gatherings.

If you have concerns about the virus, you can check out the state’s COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard.

