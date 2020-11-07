By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — People are pouring out into the streets this Saturday following the announcement that Joe Biden will be the next president of the United States.

From Washington DC to Philadelphia to even here in Pittsburgh, Biden’s supporters are celebrating with signs and chants in the streets.

So far, here in Pittsburgh, people are out in Regent Square, on the South Side, in Squirrel Hill and in Oakland.

In Regent Square, many are holding Biden signs, but others have signs that say “Trump must concede.” Another sign says “The People Have Spoken.”

On the South Side, Pittsburgh Public Safety says people are gathering on East Carson Street, blocking the intersection with 27th Street. They are telling Civil Affairs officers that they want to march towards downtown Pittsburgh.

The “Every Vote Counts” rally then began moving down East Carson Street.

Group is now moving, heading inbound on E Carson Street. Police cycle units are monitoring and will close roadways around the rally in order to keep everyone safe. Expect traffic delays in the area. https://t.co/LkvJbsbxxY — Pgh Public Safety (@PghPublicSafety) November 7, 2020

Elsewhere, in Mt. Lebanon, Biden supporters were gathering at Beadling and Washington Roads for a rally.

Across the state, in Philadelphia, videos posted to social media show people dancing in the streets, honking car horns and even doing backflips.

For live results of all election races in Pennsylvania, visit KDKA’s 2020 General Election results page.