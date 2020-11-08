Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — An air quality alert has been issued for most of Western Pennsylvania for Sunday, November 8.
The National Weather Service posted the alert on Sunday.
An Air Quality Alert is in effect for Sunday, November 8th. The air quality will be unhealthy for sensitive groups due to fine matter particulates. People with respiratory illnesses may experience health problems due to air pollution. https://t.co/JxwUi4OAXJ pic.twitter.com/DMkCThGBHi
— NWS Pittsburgh (@NWSPittsburgh) November 7, 2020
In that alert, the National Weather Service says that air quality will be unhealthy for sensitive groups and that people with respiratory illness may experience health problems.
