The alert will be in place for Sunday, November 8.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — An air quality alert has been issued for most of Western Pennsylvania for Sunday, November 8.

The National Weather Service posted the alert on Sunday.

In that alert, the National Weather Service says that air quality will be unhealthy for sensitive groups and that people with respiratory illness may experience health problems.

 

