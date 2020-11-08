Comments
(KDKA) — Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek has died at age 80.
According to the official Jeopardy! Twitter account, Trebek passed away peacefully at home Sunday morning. He was surrounded by friends and family.
Jeopardy! is saddened to share that Alex Trebek passed away peacefully at home early this morning, surrounded by family and friends. Thank you, Alex. pic.twitter.com/Yk2a90CHIM
— Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) November 8, 2020
His cause of death has not been confirmed at this time, but it was known that Trebek was battling pancreatic cancer.
Trebek was in Pennslyvania two years ago, when he moderated a conversation between Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf and Scott Wagner.
