By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Beginning at midnight, the University of Pittsburgh’s main campus will move to the elevated risk posture as well as begin a shelter in place due to a rise in coronavirus cases.

The university reported a significant increase in positive cases in students over the weekend, with at least 40 confirmed cases since Friday.

Pitt says they believe the cases are linked to gathers from Halloween weekend.

Once the shelter in place begins, students should only leave their housing for classes, labs, to pick up food, exercise safely, or study in the library.

They also are recommending that all group work for classes be held virtually.

The university will offer campus dining beginning tomorrow morning as takeout only.

More information about the elevated risk posture can be found on Pitt’s website.