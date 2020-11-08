Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Seneca Valley High School has notified families that they will move to fully-remote learning due to a surge in coronavirus cases among the student body.
According to the district, eight students have tested positive with another student case pending.
The fully-remote learning model will take place for the next week, between November 9 through November 13.
Intermediate high school students that transistion to high school will continue to do so as teachers will continue to be in the building each day. They will participate in the class with students that are learning remotely.
