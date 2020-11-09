By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — 25 property listings throughout Allegheny County have been suspended or removed from Airbnb’s platform as the company is cracking down on party houses.
The company announced the news on Monday morning in a press release.
The company said Monday made clear that the actions taken address a small minority of properties and hosts who had previously been warned and that a majority of hosts in Pittsburgh have taken the proper steps required.
In August, the company announced a ‘global party ban’ in part due to the Coronavirus pandemic.
“We’ve banned parties and stand ready to enforce that policy throughout Pittsburgh and its suburbs,” said Alex Dagg, Northeast public policy director for Airbnb in a press release. “We support safe and responsible travel in Pittsburgh and want to do our part to ensure public health remains the top priority.”
The company also announced similar actions were taken against 65 properties in Philadelphia.
