By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — In the last 48 hours, the Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 530 new Coronavirus cases but no additional deaths.

Of the newly reported cases, 427 are confirmed from 2,945 PCR tests. There are 103 probable cases.

New cases range in age from 1 month to 102 years with a median age of 40 years, according to the Health Department. The dates of positive tests ranged from Nov. 2-8.

There have been 1,533 hospitalizations in Allegheny County since the outbreak began. Of all the hospitalized patients, 394 of them have needed care in the ICU, and 149 of them have required treatment with a ventilator.

The county-wide death toll has reached 447.

There have been 17,656 total coronavirus cases among Allegheny County residents since the pandemic started.

Health officials say, as of Saturday’s report, 228,711 individuals have been tested for COVID-19 across the county.

