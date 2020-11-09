By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — In the last 48 hours, the Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 530 new Coronavirus cases but no additional deaths.

Of the newly reported cases, 427 are confirmed from 2,945 PCR tests. There are 103 probable cases.

New cases range in age from 1 month to 102 years with a median age of 40 years, according to the Health Department. The dates of positive tests ranged from Nov. 2-8.

There have been 1,533 hospitalizations in Allegheny County since the outbreak began. Of all the hospitalized patients, 394 of them have needed care in the ICU, and 149 of them have required treatment with a ventilator.

The county-wide death toll has reached 447.

There have been 17,656 total coronavirus cases among Allegheny County residents since the pandemic started.

This is the COVID-19 Daily Update from the Allegheny County Health Department (ACHD) for November 9, 2020. In the last 48 hours, 530 new cases were reported to the Health Department. Of these, 427 are confirmed cases from 2,945 new PCR tests. There are 103 probable cases. pic.twitter.com/1OM6RdJ965 — Allegheny County Health Department (@HealthAllegheny) November 9, 2020

Since March 14, there have been 17,656 cases of COVID-19 in Allegheny County residents, 1,533 hospitalizations and 447 deaths. Visit the county’s dashboard at https://t.co/8iZNA5dcpr for information on cases, testing and outcomes. — Allegheny County Health Department (@HealthAllegheny) November 9, 2020

Health officials say, as of Saturday’s report, 228,711 individuals have been tested for COVID-19 across the county.

More information on the Coronavirus pandemic: