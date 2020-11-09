Listen up Fans, with a flair for the creative…How would you like to design a pair of cleats to be worn in a game by Minkah Fitzpatrick?

As part of the NFL’s ‘My Cause My Cleats’ Initiative – which raises awareness and money for causes near and dear to the player’s hearts – fans can submit cleat designs. The lucky design will be painted on Minkah’s cleats and worn in an upcoming game. And keep a lookout on JP Roofing FAN N’ATION for our interview with Minkah after he has chosen his design!

The deadline for submissions is November 15, so head to the Steelers Website or App to submit!