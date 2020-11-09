By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The City of Pittsburgh will be installing their Christmas tree outside of the City-County Building downtown next weekend.

The tree will be making its way from the Hill District into downtown Pittsburgh, and because of that, people planning on going downtown next Saturday should anticipate some closures.

According to the city, drivers can expect rolling closures and restrictions next Saturday, Nov. 14, as the tree travels from Rowley Street to the City-County Building between 8-9 a.m.

The route is as follows:

Left onto Roberts Street continuing to Center Avenue,

Right onto Center Avenue,

Continuing onto 6th Avenue,

Left onto Grant Street.

Once downtown, there will be a single-lane closure on Grant Street adjacent to the City-County Building both Saturday and Sunday from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The lane closure will run between Fourth and Forbes Avenues.

