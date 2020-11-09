By: KDKA-TV News Staff
SLIPPERY ROCK, Pa. (KDKA) – A man Slippery Rock University had said was a missing student has been found.
The university put out a tweet last week asking anybody with information about Gregory Jones to call police.
SRU student Gregory Jones has been reported as missing.
Jones was last seen on campus, Oct. 25, driving a 2004 dark purple Lexus.
If anyone has information, please contact the Pennsylvania State Police at 724-284-8100. pic.twitter.com/fKdedqWg20
— Slippery Rock University (@slipperyrocku) November 2, 2020
Jones had disappeared on Oct. 25 and was driving a 2004 dark purple Lexus, the university said.
On Monday, state police say the 21-year-old had been found in California by the San Diego Community College Police Department.
*Missing person UPDATE*
Gregory JONES, 21 YOA, from New Kensington and Slippery Rock, has been missing since late October. On 11/8 at 1AM he was located in California by the San Diego Community College PD. He is in good health and no foul play is suspected. pic.twitter.com/K5DgCwzTS0
— Troopers Black and Long (@PSPTroopDPIO) November 9, 2020
They say he’s in good health and no foul play is suspected.
