ELECTION RESULTS:Joe Biden Elected 46th President Of The United States
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
The university said on Twitter that he was last seen on campus more than a week ago.
Filed Under:Local TV, Missing Man, Missing Person, Slippery Rock University

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

SLIPPERY ROCK, Pa. (KDKA) – A man Slippery Rock University had said was a missing student has been found.

The university put out a tweet last week asking anybody with information about Gregory Jones to call police.

Jones had disappeared on Oct. 25 and was driving a 2004 dark purple Lexus, the university said.

On Monday, state police say the 21-year-old had been found in California by the San Diego Community College Police Department.

They say he’s in good health and no foul play is suspected.

Comments