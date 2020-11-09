By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HARRISBURG (KDKA) — Over the last 48 hours, the Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 6,311 new cases of Coronavirus and nine additional deaths.

There are 3,402 new cases reported today, and 2,909 new cases were reported Sunday.

The statewide total number of cases has risen to 234,296 since Saturday’s report, according to the state’s data.

The Health Department says all 67 counties in Pennsylvania have had cases of COVID-19. Current patients are either in isolation at home or being treated at the hospital.

The number of tests administered within the last seven days, between Nov. 2-8, is 329,072 with 20,958 positive cases, the Health Department says. There were 40,108 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., Saturday and 38,284 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., Sunday.

The statewide death toll has risen to 9,024.

There are 2,455,856 patients across the state who have tested negative for the virus to date.

Of those who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is:

• Approximately 1% are ages 0-4;

• Approximately 2% are ages 5-12;

• Approximately 5% are ages 13-18;

• Nearly 14% are ages 19-24;

• Approximately 36% are ages 25-49;

• Approximately 21% are ages 50-64; and

• Approximately 20% are ages 65 or older.

The state Health Department numbers show there are 27,729 resident cases of COVID-19 in nursing and personal care homes across Pennsylvania. Among employees, there are 5,879 diagnosed cases. That brings the entire total to 33,608 cases. Out of the total deaths across Pennsylvania, state officials say 5,907 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.

Approximately 12,975 of total cases are among state health care workers.

Currently, all 67 counties are in the green phase of reopening. However, restrictions are in place for bars, restaurants and large gatherings.

If you have concerns about the virus, you can check out the state’s COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard.

