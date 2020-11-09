Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Police are asking for help finding a missing, endangered man.
They say 45-year-old Bernard Dennis was last seen in the Manchester area on Nov. 8. He was wearing a gray sweatshirt.
Pittsburgh SVU detectives seeks help in locating a missing male. Bernard Dennis is 45 years old, 6’1, 145 lbs and was last seen in the Manchester area on November 8th. If you know of his whereabouts please call 412-323-7141. pic.twitter.com/UcX0WvwPAW
— Pittsburgh Police (@PghPolice) November 9, 2020
They describe him as 6-foot-1, with brown eyes and black hair.
Anyone who knows where he may be is asked to call 412-323-7141.
