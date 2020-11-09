ELECTION RESULTS:Joe Biden Elected 46th President Of The United States
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Police are asking for help finding a missing, endangered man.

They say 45-year-old Bernard Dennis was last seen in the Manchester area on Nov. 8. He was wearing a gray sweatshirt.

They describe him as 6-foot-1, with brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone who knows where he may be is asked to call 412-323-7141.

