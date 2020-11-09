PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Today is the first time that some Pittsburgh Public School students will return to the hallways this school year — but only a select amount of students will be boarding buses today.

Across the district, around 800 students will be returning to the classroom on Monday.

It will be the first time students will be in the buildings since March.

According to Superintendent Dr. Anthony Hamlet, desks are spaced and signs are posted around schools to remind students of physical distancing.

The school district selected who it says are the most vulnerable and need to be in the classroom because of having difficulties with remote learning.

With rising COVID-19 cases across the area, Dr. Hamlet is not concerned, because it is a small number of students returning.

“Making sure we have our PPE (personal protective equipment), our sanitizer, making sure we have masks, and everyone understands the expectation of wearing the mask and the importance of it as well,” Dr. Hamlet said.

Dr. Hamlet says this will also prove as a test for the infrastructure of the buildings — for example making sure the wireless access works well for all the students and teachers.

For the rest of the students, they will continue to utilize remote learning.

A full hybrid schedule will not happen until at least January.