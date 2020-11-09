Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
BETHEL PARK, Pa. (KDKA) – Police arrested two people accused of stealing over $2,500 worth of merchandise from the Dick’s Warehouse at Village Square.
Bethel Park police say 23-year-old Alaya Porter and 25-year-old Brandon Wheeler were arrested for the alleged theft.
Police say they were apprehended with the help of the Castle Shannon and Pittsburgh police departments.
According to police, Porter and Wheeler have several retail theft convictions. Porter also had two active warrants from local departments, Bethel Park police say.
The two were taken to the Allegheny County Jail, charged with felony retail theft and criminal conspiracy.
