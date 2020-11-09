Comments
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Authorities charged a New Jersey man with vehicular homicide in a hit-and-run crash that left an Ohio man dead.
Jarell Patterson, 30, of Union, New Jersey, struck Ray Horace, 43, of Youngstown, Ohio, as Horace exited his parked vehicle in Newark on Saturday, the Essex Couty prosecutor said.
According to authorities, Patterson kept driving and was eventually stopped by Hillside police.
Patterson was being held at the Essex County Correctional Facility pending a court appearance. It could not be determined if he had retained a lawyer.
