By: KDKA-TV News Staff
WASHINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) — A Fayette County man has been sentenced to 10 to 20 years in prison for sexually assaulting a minor.
Washington County District Attorney Eugene Vittone announced Tuesday that 43-year-old Henry Neil, of La Belle, was formally sentenced on the charges of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse following a Nov. 3 guilty plea.
Police filed charges involving “multiple occasions” of sexual assault on the victim when she was between the ages of 9 and 11, Vittone said in a release. Neil will be required to register as a sex offender for life.
