PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Eleanor Schano, one of Pittsburgh’s pioneering female broadcasters, has died. Schano’s daughter says her mother died of complications from COVID-19.
Eleanor Schano began her career at KDKA, back when it was WDTV.
Throughout the course of her more than 50-year career, she worked at every TV station in Pittsburgh, as well as some local radio stations.
She broke a lot of gender barriers in Pittsburgh media along the way. She was the first female commercial announcer, the first female weathercaster, the first female news reporter and the first woman to solo-anchor a newscast in Pittsburgh.
KDKA sends our condolences to her family.
