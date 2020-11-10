By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police are investigating after a portable toilet was destroyed by an explosive device on Pittsburgh’s North Side.

Police were present in the 900 block of Itin Street around 8:00 a.m. with dogs sniffing around the scene.

According to police, the call came in around 7:00 a.m., with the incident happening sometime overnight.

Police say that the toilet was destroyed by an explosive device.

Multiple units responded, including the K9 unit, the Explosives unit, and the Crime Scene unit.

Police have a dog sniffing through the scene. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/dOtGEXpUWP — Chris Hoffman (@NewsmanChris) November 10, 2020

No one was injured.

No suspects have been named or arrests have been made.

This is the third investigation of this kind within the past several weeks, but police don’t know if this incident has any connection to the others.

