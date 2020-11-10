By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Seneca Valley School District will move to a new learning model beginning Wednesday for kids in 7th Grade through 12th Grade.

Some students will have in-person classes while others learn remotely from home.

The model will be in effect through December 7.

In a letter/notice sent to parents and families, the district cited “the Commwealth’s health officials having moved Butler County to a designation level of ‘substantial’ for community transmission” as part of the reason for the decision, also citing the percent of positive tests in Butler County currently being at 8.1%

The district says that in early December they will re-evaluate plans and decide whether to continue with the cohort model or return to in-person learning for students.

Students in Kindergarten through 6th Grade will continue to attend classes in-person, five days per week.

A full copy of the notice sent to parents and families in addition to other information can be found on the district’s COVID-19 Dashboard.