By: KDKA-TV News Staff
MARS, Pa. (KDKA) – Mars Area High School is shutting down through Dec. 1 because of a new coronavirus case.
In a letter sent to families and dated yesterday, the district says the high school now has four active coronavirus cases, and five total in the last 14 days. The high school was set to close Tuesday after class and will stay closed through the rest of the month.
High school students, who have been going to in-person classes, will now shift to “live-stream interactive instruction” through Dec. 1.
All sporting events will go on as scheduled, the district says.
The health department is in the process of conducting contact tracing.
