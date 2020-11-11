PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – One favorite fall pastime is back in Pennsylvania.

This is the season where big game hunters will flock to the forests hoping to score some deer and stock their freezers for the winter.

But of course, this can be dangerous, especially in areas where hunting is strictly prohibited, such as city parks.

This season, Pittsburgh Public Safety and Pittsburgh Park Rangers have taken new measures to make sure visitors are safe inside one area park.

Anyone who dares think about hunting in Frick Park will now be greeted by bright, yellow “No Hunting” signs, which were recently posted in several areas throughout the park.

“There are numerous children, bicyclists, pedestrians and pets within the parks and hunting of any kind could lead to tragic results. The Departments of Public Safety and Parks and Recreation will enforce the city ordinance in an effort to protect park visitors,” said Public Safety Director Wendell Hissrich in a statement released on Tuesday.

If you have any questions about hunting in city limits you can read the full municipal code of ordinances here.