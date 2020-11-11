CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Reporting 366 More Cases And 5 More Deaths, Including A Patient In Their 20s
Police say he's from Knoxville and is known to frequent Mt. Oliver.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Police are asking for help finding a missing and endangered 26-year-old.

Police say William Faulk of Knoxville was last seen downtown around 10 a.m. Wednesday.

He’s described as 6 feet and 2 inches tall, weighing about 130 pounds. He has short curly hair, a thin mustache and a small beard, police say.

According to police, he’s known to frequent Mt. Oliver.

Anyone with information is asked to call 412-323-7141.

