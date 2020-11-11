By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Police are asking for help finding a missing and endangered 26-year-old.
Police say William Faulk of Knoxville was last seen downtown around 10 a.m. Wednesday.
SVU detectives seek the public’s assistance in locating a missing male. 26 yr old William Faulk of Knoxville, was last seen Downtown and frequents Mt. Oliver. If you know of his whereabouts please call SVU detectives at 412-323-7141. https://t.co/bkWaLDuPgJ pic.twitter.com/oJnGeAwjSL
— Pittsburgh Police (@PghPolice) November 11, 2020
He’s described as 6 feet and 2 inches tall, weighing about 130 pounds. He has short curly hair, a thin mustache and a small beard, police say.
According to police, he’s known to frequent Mt. Oliver.
Anyone with information is asked to call 412-323-7141.
Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.
You must log in to post a comment.