PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – We knew it was going to come to an end at some point and record-high temperatures are done for this stretch of obviously unseasonably warm weather.

Every reporting site that keeps up with record data reported new daily record highs yesterday.

Pittsburgh: Old record – 73 degrees (1939), new record – 76 degrees

Morgantown: Old record – 74 degrees (2002), new record – 79 degrees

Wheeling: Old record – 75 degrees (1939), new record – 78 degrees

Dubois: Old record – 67 degrees (1975), new record – 74 degrees

So far this month, it’s the 20th warmest start to November on record and the warmest since 2016. The rest of the week will be seasonable and next week we have a real honest chance at seeing some snow and much cooler weather.

Rain showers with an occasional storm will continue through the afternoon for most.

In Pittsburgh, rain should begin wrapping up around 3:00-4:00 p.m.

It will be dry once the front pushes through.

How cool is it expected to get after the front pushes through?

Thursday highs will be in the upper 50s with Friday highs in the low 50s.

Saturday and next Tuesday will look to be the coldest over the next week with both expected to see highs in just the mid-40s.

